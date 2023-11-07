Exclusive: New Pittsburgh Pirate Jaden Woods talks with 13WMAZ Sports

The Houston County High School and University of Georgia alum was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's a day many wait their whole life for: hearing your name called in the MLB Draft.

For Houston County High School alum Jaden Woods, that dream came true on Monday, as Woods was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Woods sat down with 13WMAZ Sports to chat about the experience.

“Going to an organization that wants you, I think that provides a little bit of confidence rather than going to an organization that kind of just chose you on the side,” Woods said. “So I think that's the biggest thing. Also just being able to continue my baseball career, it's a dream come true. So I can't complain about any of it.”

Woods spent the last couple days waiting for his name to be called at home with his family -- just the way he wanted it. He wanted to be with the people he said have done so much for him and his baseball career.

And as for that career – Woods now has something to prove.

After an incredibly successful career at Houston County High School, Woods went on to pitch for the Georgia Bulldogs, where over the last three years, he has compiled a 4.97 ERA with 195 strikeouts in 155.2 innings of work.

While his work in 2023 was limited due to biceps tendinitis, Woods won’t be letting that get in the way. That work ethic and approach to the game he can credit to the winning tradition of his high school program in Central Georgia.

“Ever since I started playing baseball, maybe not in 8th grade, but around 9th, 10th grade I picked up the love and wanted to play this game as long as I could,” Woods said. “Being at HoCo, [those were] unreal teams. They had back-to-back state championships. Everyone at HoCo has dreams to play at the next level. So, I think with that being instilled in everyone, being on the same page worked out very well.”

Woods also graduated with his degree from the University of Georgia in three years.

As for what’s next, Woods awaits his minor league assignment within the Pirates organization. Pittsburgh’s minor league affiliations are: