FORSYTH, Ga. — Just a day after Mary Persons baseball catcher Dillon McCoy passed, people who loved him gathered at the high school's baseball field to mourn the brother, friend, teammate and son.

McCoy was in a car accident last week traveling on Highway 42 in Monroe County. After battling his injuries for over a week, he passed at Navicent Health in Macon on Friday.

"We've got a lot of heartbroken people right now for sure," Mary Persons baseball coach Clae Mathis said.

Struggling with emotions after the passing of McCoy, friends, family and teammates gathered around a space, the high school catcher loved, home plate.

"Outside of his relationship with Jesus and family and friends, this is where he enjoyed to be the most. I think us standing here at home plate with him being a catcher from that direction is going to be a special way to honor him," Mathis said.

RELATED: Mary Persons High School student dies days after car wreck

The Mary Persons family held candles as people recounted memories of Dillon and scripture was shared.

Surrounded by classmates and community members, Michael Head mourned the loss of his best friend.

"He was always kept it 100, was always truthful. He ever went behind your back. He was one of those friends you never forget," Head said.

Jeramiah Andrews mourned a lost teammate.

"It's hard. It's like losing your shadow. Dillon, he was like my best friend. We went everywhere together. Practiced late in the day. It's just a hard time when you lose someone that close to you," Andrews said.

Regardless of their relationship with McCoy, everyone on the field knew what he'd want them to remember.

"Dillon would most want to try to use this to try reach somebody else for Jesus," Mathis said.

Because of social distancing measures, the vigil will likely be the only public memorial for McCoy for quite some time. Mathis said his funeral will be limited to 25 family members.

Clae Mathis

RELATED: 19-year-old woman injured in Warner Robins shooting

RELATED: John Hancock Academy student recovering after being struck by lightning

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.