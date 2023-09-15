13WMAZ's High School Football Power Rankings: Where does Northeast end up after road win?

Football Friday Night is here! Check out what teams you should keep an eye on heading into the fifth week of the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — We are heading into the fifth week of Football Friday Night.

There has been a lot of movement through the first five weeks of the season.

Frank, Marvin, Connor and Justin submitted ballots for the 13WMAZ Football Friday Night Power Rankings. Teams received points based on where they were ranked by each person and results were tallied into a consensus rankings.

Each week 13WMAZ will release power rankings for the top teams in the area along with a roundtable discussing some of the top storylines in Central Georgia football.

This won’t be a ranking of who would beat who on a neutral field but rather based on that team’s success in their respective classifications.

The rankings have been split into GHSA and GIAA.

Consensus GHSA Rankings:

1. Houston County 20

The Bears are humming along. It is really going to come down to how they navigate a tough region schedule. If they managed to win the region title and lock of the No.1 seed then look for this team to make a run at a title.

2. Northeast 12

The Raiders are coming off back-to-back road wins over teams that will likely be in the playoffs and real threats to win a state title. This obviously puts Northeast in that same conversation.

3. Perry 11

The Panthers survived another win in a big rivalry game against Veterans. The only question mark is how the defense will respond if the offense is ever slowed down. Though the way they have played so far that question may not need to be answered.

4. Macon County 6

The Bulldogs are 3-0 and coming out of a bye week. It would be a shock if they didn't push that win streak to four games this week.

4. Westside 6

Spoon Risper and his team have gotten off to a hot start. The win last week over Rutland continues to show how dynamic this offense is. They get a week off before a showdown against Perry.

Consensus GIAA Rankings:

1. JMA 20

It really is just a formality at this point. The Trojans are locked into this spot until further notice.

2. CFCA 15

A two-point win over Crawford County kept the Lancers without a loss on the season. They get a week off before they take on Piedmont Academy.

3. Stratford 13

The Eagles have a shot to make a statement on Friday night against St. Anne-Pacelli. A win would likely boost them above CFCA.

4. FPD 6

The Vikings have run the gambit of potential results as they sit 1-1-1 after a tie last week against Laney.

4. Brentwood 6

A 3-1 start with the only loss coming to JMA has to have these War Eagles flying high. They are on a bye this week.