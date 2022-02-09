WEEK 3: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates for September 2

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Here are your high school football scores for September 2.

WARNER ROBINS

NORTHSIDE

---------------

FITZGERALD

NORTHEAST

---------------

PATAULA

ACE

---------------

PERRY

JONES CO.

---------------

SOUTHWEST

PIKE CO.

---------------

WILKINSON CO.

CRAWFORD CO.

---------------

JENKINS CO. - 35

EAST LAURENS - 7

---------------

WASHINGTON

DODGE CO.

---------------

MACON CO.

DOOLY CO.

---------------

DUBLIN

LAMAR CO.

---------------

HOUSTON CO.

WEST LAURENS

---------------

BROOKSTONE

FPD

---------------

WARE CO.

BALDWIN

---------------

BRENTWOOD

GMC

---------------

GSIC

TWIGGS CO.

---------------

MONTGOMERY CO.

TAYLOR CO.

---------------

WARREN CO. - 6

JOHNSON CO.- 47

---------------

TATTNALL

ATHENS CHRISTIAN

---------------

WESTFIELD

SOUTHLAND

---------------

MORROW

WESTSIDE

---------------

TIFTAREA

CFCA

---------------

TRINITY, SHARPSBURG

MARY PERSONS

---------------

RIVERSIDE- 20

STRATFORD- 42

---------------

PEACHTREE

COVENANT

---------------

E. BURKE

TRINITY-DUBLIN

---------------

LOVEJOY

CRISP CO.

---------------

UPSON-LEE

WORTH CO.

---------------

HANCOCK-CENTRAL

GREENE CO.

---------------

BRYAN CO.

WHEELER CO.

---------------

HAWKINSVILLE

CLAXTON

---------------

OCONEE CO.

PUTNAM CO.

---------------

GATEWOOD

AUGUSTA PREP

---------------

TELFAIR CO.

ATKINSON CO.

---------------

JASPER CO.

MORGAN CO.

---------------

PINEWOOD

VIDALIA

---------------

JEFF DAVIS

SWAINSBORO

---------------

SCHLEY CO.

EARLY CO.

---------------

LONG CO. - 60

TREUTLEN - 13