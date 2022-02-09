WEEK 3: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.
Warner Robins barber shares the buzz of city football rivalry
The Cairo native and stand-up comedian celebrated his 43rd anniversary of cutting hair, and plenty of those fades belong to Eagles and Demons student athletes that Grace his walls from over the years.
Northside, Warner Robins principals discuss longtime rivalry
The principals for the two schools, Markeeta Clayton at Northside, and Chris McCook at Warner Robins, talk about their rivalry and what makes their school the best.
Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick discusses the city's longstanding football rivalry
Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick sets the scene for the Demons and Eagles and speaks on what this rivalry means to the city.
Anderson leads Jones County Greyhounds into home opener
The Jones County Greyhounds will host the Perry Panthers - two very talented teams, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Warner Robins and Northside gear up for rivalry football game
It's time for the Original City Championship between Warner Robins and Northside, and this game, like the SEC, just means more.
Family, friends remember late Peach County football player Raekwon Smith
6 years later, Raekwon Smith's family wanted to remember him on the anniversary of his passing this month with something he loved best -- eating out with loved ones
Here are your high school football scores for September 2.
WARNER ROBINS
NORTHSIDE
---------------
FITZGERALD
NORTHEAST
---------------
PATAULA
ACE
---------------
PERRY
JONES CO.
---------------
SOUTHWEST
PIKE CO.
---------------
WILKINSON CO.
CRAWFORD CO.
---------------
JENKINS CO. - 35
EAST LAURENS - 7
---------------
WASHINGTON
DODGE CO.
---------------
MACON CO.
DOOLY CO.
---------------
DUBLIN
LAMAR CO.
---------------
HOUSTON CO.
WEST LAURENS
---------------
BROOKSTONE
FPD
---------------
WARE CO.
BALDWIN
---------------
BRENTWOOD
GMC
---------------
GSIC
TWIGGS CO.
---------------
MONTGOMERY CO.
TAYLOR CO.
---------------
WARREN CO. - 6
JOHNSON CO.- 47
---------------
TATTNALL
ATHENS CHRISTIAN
---------------
WESTFIELD
SOUTHLAND
---------------
MORROW
WESTSIDE
---------------
TIFTAREA
CFCA
---------------
TRINITY, SHARPSBURG
MARY PERSONS
---------------
RIVERSIDE- 20
STRATFORD- 42
---------------
PEACHTREE
COVENANT
---------------
E. BURKE
TRINITY-DUBLIN
---------------
LOVEJOY
CRISP CO.
---------------
UPSON-LEE
WORTH CO.
---------------
HANCOCK-CENTRAL
GREENE CO.
---------------
BRYAN CO.
WHEELER CO.
---------------
HAWKINSVILLE
CLAXTON
---------------
OCONEE CO.
PUTNAM CO.
---------------
GATEWOOD
AUGUSTA PREP
---------------
TELFAIR CO.
ATKINSON CO.
---------------
JASPER CO.
MORGAN CO.
---------------
PINEWOOD
VIDALIA
---------------
JEFF DAVIS
SWAINSBORO
---------------
SCHLEY CO.
EARLY CO.
---------------
LONG CO. - 60
TREUTLEN - 13
---------------