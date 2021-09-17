WEEK 5: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.
What makes this Mary Persons program so great is the success across the board in athletics, and that includes the Bulldogs' competitive cheer program.
Houston County high school football teams ready for Friday night matchups
At Freedom Field, home of the Houston County Bears, the team hosts the #1 team in the state and the 5A defending state champs, the Warner Robins Demons
Mary Persons band director Miles Benson on leading team to success
The Forsyth community is proud of a lot of things about Mary Persons High School, and that includes the marching band under the direction of Miles Benson.
Here are your high school football scores for September 17.
Houston Co.
Warner Robins
Peach Co.
Mary Persons
Stockbridge
Jones Co.
Veterans
West Laurens
Northeast
Monroe, Albany
Dublin
Swainsboro
Pike Co.
Upson-Lee
Jackson
Crisp Co.
Wheeler Co.
Dooly Co.
Evans
Washington Co.
Richmond Hill
Northside
Central-Talbotton
Macon Co.
Hancock-Central
GMC
Treutlen
Johnson Co.
Wilcox Co.
Telfair Co.
Hawkinsville
Montgomery Co.
Twiggs Co.
Glascock Co.
Crawford Co.
Terrell Co.
Marion Co.
Schley Co.
Calvary Day
FPD
Rutland
ACE
Effingham Co.
Howard
Thomas Jefferson
Brentwood
Stratford
Mt. Paran
Tattnall
Savannah Country Day
John Milledge
Bulloch
Westfield
Southland
Covenant
Vidalia Heritage
Windsor
Young Americans
Putnam Co.
Westside, Augusta
Cairo
Fitzgerald
Taylor Co.
Greenville
