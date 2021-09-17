WEEK 5: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

What makes this Mary Persons program so great is the success across the board in athletics, and that includes the Bulldogs' competitive cheer program.

Houston County high school football teams ready for Friday night matchups

At Freedom Field, home of the Houston County Bears, the team hosts the #1 team in the state and the 5A defending state champs, the Warner Robins Demons

Mary Persons band director Miles Benson on leading team to success

The Forsyth community is proud of a lot of things about Mary Persons High School, and that includes the marching band under the direction of Miles Benson.

Here are your high school football scores for September 17.

Houston Co.

Warner Robins

Peach Co.

Mary Persons

Stockbridge

Jones Co.

Veterans

West Laurens

Northeast

Monroe, Albany

Dublin

Swainsboro

Pike Co.

Upson-Lee

Jackson

Crisp Co.

Wheeler Co.

Dooly Co.

Evans

Washington Co.

Richmond Hill

Northside

Central-Talbotton

Macon Co.

Hancock-Central

GMC

Treutlen

Johnson Co.

Wilcox Co.

Telfair Co.

Hawkinsville

Montgomery Co.

Twiggs Co.

Glascock Co.

Crawford Co.

Terrell Co.

Marion Co.

Schley Co.

Calvary Day

FPD

Rutland

ACE

Effingham Co.

Howard

Thomas Jefferson

Brentwood

Stratford

Mt. Paran

Tattnall

Savannah Country Day

John Milledge

Bulloch

Westfield

Southland

Covenant

Vidalia Heritage

Windsor

Young Americans

Putnam Co.

Westside, Augusta

Cairo

Fitzgerald

Taylor Co.

Greenville