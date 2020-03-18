MACON, Ga. — Gray skies have been nothing new for Howard soccer. Much of the beginning of their season was already postponed due to rain.

"Just starting out we got rained out for our first couple of games and then I think we got one game in and then we got rained out the next four so it's been crazy to say the least," Coach Laron Scott said.

Now there's more rain on the Huskies' parade now that the GHSA recommends a two week suspension of spring sports due to the coronavirus. Scott said he had a hard conversation with his team about the future of their season.

"When my ears hear it I'll send it out to them to make sure they're up on date about what's going on," Scott said. "If we're able to get another practice in we're going to try and keep everybody ready and fit and working out. When we're able to get together we'll get together."

For seniors like Palmer Braunstein, its another in a growing list of things that have been cancelled at Howard.

"Right now prom is postponed or cancelled and that's a bummer. I know a lot of people were looking forward to that and then grad bash has been cancelled and that was down at Universal so we haven't gotten that either," Braunstein said.

Still the Huskies are staying positive about the rest of the season. Scott plans to send out workouts to his players to keep them in shape, but it'll be up to players like Braunstein to stay prepared and game ready.

"I have high trust in those guys that they're gonna be working out and doing some kind of soccer or some kind of working out or some kind of movement and just keeping their bodies fresh while we're out," Scott said.

"It's tough doing it by yourself and without your teammates, but I just try to make sure everyone's on the right wavelength and pushing through it and staying strong," Braunstein said.

The senior knows it's up to him and his fellow seniors to make sure their team is ready when the ball hits the net again.

"I just kind of brought everybody together and told them that it may be our last game, it may not and that I love all of them and to keep their energy up and keep them going and pushing forward, because if you can't do that then you're just kind of a lackadaisical team and you just got to keep pushing everybody forward," Braunstein said.

Governor Brian Kemp closed all schools until March 31. A release from Bibb County schools says they will determine what to do when students return from spring break April 6.