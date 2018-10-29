Vavara Lepchenko took down Veronica Cepede Royg in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday afternoon to win the Mercer Tennis Classic. She takes home $12,161 in prize money and with the win also receives 115 points.

Lepchenko will now hope to accumulate more points as the USTA Australian Open Wild Card Challenge continues. The woman with the highest ranking after the 3 other tournaments will earn a spot in the Australian Open.

This is the 6th straight year the tournament has been held in Macon.

