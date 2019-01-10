MACON, Ga. — As usual the Macon Touchdown Club checked out those guys on the gridiron last week and named the best of the best who dominated.

Back of the Week: Vansean Jackson is a junior running back from Westside High School. Vansean rushed 13 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns against Rutland.

Lineman of the Week: Walter Nesbitt is a senior linebacker from Central High School. Walter had 14 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and blocked a punt against Jackson on Friday night.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Diego Padraza is a sophomore kicker from Westside High School. Diego averaged 54 yards per punt and was a perfect 6-for-6 on PAT's in Westside's game against Rutland.

Special guest was Coach Andy McCollum, who was the longtime top dog at Middle Tennessee State in the early 2000's. He emphasized the role coaches play in the lives of athletes from little league all the way to the pros.

"You want people to make a difference in your life - whatever we do, whatever jobs we got, whatever we do," McCollum said. "My high school coach made a difference in my life. A lot of us that played football, that understand it, understand the impact that coaches have."