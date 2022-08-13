Mercer kicks off 2022 fall season with Fan Appreciation Day

Fans had the chance to meet coaches and student athletes from the Bears' fall season athletics teams.

MACON, Ga. — Two weeks from now, Mercer football is back.

The Bears enter 2022 looking to build off their most successful season in team history, which saw the fight for the 2021 Southern Conference title come down to the final game of the regular season against East Tennessee State.

With the expectations sky high, Saturday afternoon meant a great chance to build the hype for what lies ahead this fall.

Mercer’s Fan Appreciation Day, which took place inside Hawkins Arena, did not disappoint.



“It actually dawned on us that we play in two weeks,” senior safety Lance Wise said.

“So having the fans here, seeing the fans, the children, a good feeling to know that the community has our back," Wise continued.

Just about every Bear on the 2022 roster made an appearance to sign some posters and meet fans ahead of Mercer’s season opener against Morehead State on August 27.

According to Mercer staff, the fan turnout was among the highest all-time for this kind of event.

In fact, student athletes from all of Mercer’s fall season sports made an appearance, including volleyball and men’s soccer, 2 programs that will look to defend SoCon titles this season, along with women’s soccer as well.

As Mercer’s programs look to maintain that success in 2022, front and center to the conversation is of course the football program, led by head coach Drew Cronic, who enters his 3rd season in Macon.

“Great turnout. I think our kids really enjoyed it,” Cronic said. “We're right in the middle of August practices you know so it can get a little grueling so I think this was great for them today to get out and just see the people supporting them. There's a great vibe. The kids have put themselves in a good situation by having some success last fall. But the bottom line is we're starting at the bottom of the mountain, and we've got to climb our way up and give ourselves a chance to win," Cronic said.



Mercer’s fall sports home season officially kicks off with women's soccer hosting Charleston Southern on Sunday, August 21.