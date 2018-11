No Mercer Bear scored in the double digits. UCF and Mercer stayed close through the first half of play but starting the 3rd quarter, Mercer could not get a shot to fall.

They only scored 2 points in the frame and UCF pulled away with a big lead. The Knights outscored Mercer 42-23.

Mercer will play Memphis on Friday as part of the Coastal Carolina Thanksgiving Classic.

© 2018 WMAZ