Hawks announce $50M fund to support minority and women-led startups and businesses

The fund is to be called Hawks Ventures, which the team described as a "mission-driven venture fund with roots grounded in the Hawks' core value of inclusion."

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks on Thursday announced a new $50 million fund aimed at supporting early-stage startups for "minority- and women-led/underrepresented businesses."

The fund is to be called Hawks Ventures, which the team described as a "mission-driven venture fund with roots grounded in the Hawks' core value of inclusion."

The team said it is looking to disperse the money across the next five years and finding investments that will help the "Hawks and/or State Farm Arena businesses."

Hawks owner Tony Ressler said in a statement the venture fund was the kind of "community-enhancing effort we committed to making when we purchased the team in 2015."

“Hawks Ventures is an endeavor that our ownership group is extremely passionate about, and we are excited to be able to invest in and work with the significant untapped potential of minority- and women-led entrepreneurs," Ressler said.

David Garcia, formerly the Hawks senior vice president of experience and innovation, will steer the fund's efforts as senior vice president and managing director of innovation and investments.