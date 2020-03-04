VALDOSTA, Ga. — The NCAA will allow spring sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility.

The NCAA Division I Council voted to give college athletes who compete in spring sports such as baseball, softball, and lacrosse a way to get back the season they lost, but did not guarantee financial aid.

That is especially good news for one Central Georgia softball standout, Avery Lamb, who has been carrying a ball and glove since her Little League World Championship days, and then later as a member of the Veterans Lady Warhawks while in high school. For the last 4 years, Lamb has been an all conference pitcher with Valdosta State. Getting the news that she will have another chance to play the sport she loves, came as a dream come true.

“That’s what our coaches always preach to us that you never know when the last time is going to be, so give it all you got,” says Lamb. “No matter if it's just practice or anything like that. Never in the history of the NCAA have they given you another opportunity, and our coach has preached to us seniors in a meeting, 'What are you going to do with this second chance? What are you going to do to make it worth your while with a chance no one has ever gotten before?'”

Lamb happens to graduate with a degree in Finance next month. She had plans to be a coaching graduate assistant for the Lady Blazers next season, but now, will be able to suit up again.

Winter sports were not included in that decision the council declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or most of their regular seasons were completed.

