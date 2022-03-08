Leonard Fornette surprises Tom Brady with G.O.A.T. birthday cake

Happy 45th birthday to the greatest of all time.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — What do you get for a guy who has seven Super Bowl rings, a beautiful family, several successful companies and a reputation as the greatest quarterback of all time?

A goat cake, of course.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette surprised his teammate Tom Brady with the one-of-a-kind treat for his 45th birthday on Wednesday.

A play on the acronym for "Greatest Of All Time," the custom vanilla goat cake was sculpted with buttercream and fondant by Tampa-based bakery The Cake Girl.

And while the ingredients may not comply with Brady's strict TB12 diet, the cake sure is an incredible sight.

It features a three-dimensional goat head, fondant horns, detailed piping work and a card that read "Happy 100th Birthday" — likely poking fun at Brady being the oldest quarterback in the NFL.

"Happy early bday to my old head @TomBrady," Fournette wrote on Twitter.

Happy early bday to my old head @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/uCFujQ9P7D — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 2, 2022

"It is always fun to work with our Tampa Bay Bucs! It was such an honor to make this cake for Brady's 45th birthday," baker Kristina Lavallee said. "Fournette has always been a big fan of ours, we love working with him!"

After announcing his retirement in July, and then unretiring a short time later, Brady is gearing up for his 23rd NFL season — his third with Tampa Bay.