Earthwind Moreland knows a thing or two or four about winning big. He brought home hardware after a win in the 2005 Super Bowl Championship as a new New England Patriot. But just four years before that, he helped the Georgia Southern Eagles win a national title, too, and it was that experience and his former Eagles head coach Paul Johnson he credits with preparing him to step on to one of the world's biggest stages.

His former NFL coach Bill Belichick led that 2004-05 team to victory, and Moreland wants the trophy to go home with New England again this Sunday night. He played corner back for other NFL programs until he retired in 2008. He says his heart forever belongs to the Patriots because of the once in a lifetime opportunity.

Moreland explains, “Sometimes, I have to pinch myself and say, 'I have something that Dan Marino, who has great numbers and one of the best, doesn't have, a Super Bowl ring.' But I want you to understand I wasn't the best player but I was coachable, and you are coachable -- it could be you, too.”

And one of most coachable of all time is Moreland's former teammate Tom Brady. Come Sunday, Brady will add a 9th Super Bowl appearance to resume, 5 of them wins. Moreland says the GOAT is as advertised.

Earthwind doesn’t have plans to attend the big game, but says he will be watching with family and friends. However, he was able to attend some of the Super Bowl activities during the week with former NFL players.