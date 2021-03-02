Super Bowl LV by the numbers

From the number of chicken wings eaten to the most-common jersey number for a quarterback, here are Super Bowl stats you never knew you always needed.

Super Bowl LV is coming up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's the first time these franchises will face each other in the ultimate game. It marks a battle between young and old as rising star Patrick Mahomes takes on the legend and, many would argue, GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) Tom Brady.

The game kicks off Sunday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Here are some fun facts with numbers, both about this game and Super Bowl history in general.

0

There has never been a shutout in a Super Bowl. The fewest points ever scored by a team is three (Dolphins in Super Bowl VI and Rams in Super Bowl LIII).

1

The Buccaneers are the first team to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Sarah Thomas will become the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl.

2

Tom Brady is the second quarterback to lead teams from the AFC and NFC to the Super Bowl (Patriots and Buccaneers). The other was Craig Morton, who led the Cowboys (NFC) to Super Bowl V and the Broncos (AFC) to Super Bowl XII, but lost both times. In total, four quarterbacks have made it to the Super Bowl for two different teams.

Brady (Super Bowl LIII) and Mahomes (Super Bowl LIV) were the starting quarterbacks of the past two Super Bowl championship teams.

3

The Chiefs beat the Buccaneers in Tampa by three points in their regular season matchup, 27-24, on Nov. 29. The opening line for Super Bowl LV was Chiefs by three.

4

Four franchises have failed to make it to the Super Bowl: Browns, Jaguars, Lions and Texans. All but the Texans have made it as far as the conference championship game at least once.

5

This will be the fifth meeting between Brady and Mahomes. They are 2-2 in the first four.

6

Mahomes was six years old when Brady won his first Super Bowl title in 2002 with the Patriots.

7

The Vince Lombardi Trophy weighs 7 pounds, stands 22 inches tall and is made entirely of sterling silver.

8

The Chiefs can become the eighth franchise in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowls. The last was the New England Patriots, led by Brady, after the 2004 season.

12

The most common jersey number for a starting quarterback is No. 12. It has appeared 30 times in the Super Bowl, not including this year with Brady. More quarterbacks have won the Super Bowl wearing that number than any other (17 times). But they've also lost more Super Bowls than any other (13 times).

As for Mahomes' No. 15, that jersey number has appeared six times and has a 4-2 record.

No. 6 is the only jersey number that has never been worn by a starting quarterback in a Super Bowl.

13

Since 2005, the team wearing white jerseys in the Super Bowl is 13-3. The Buccaneers, who were already this year's designated home team even before learning they would play in their home stadium, have chosen to wear their white jerseys with pewter pants.

16

The fewest combined points scored was 16 in Super Bowl LIII. The Patriots beat the Rams 13-3.

19

Tom Brady holds the record for longest stretch between his first Super Bowl appearance and his most recent -- 19 years.

27

Brady has six Super Bowl rings. To give an idea of how dominant that is, 27 of the 32 NFL franchises haven't even appeared in that many Super Bowls.

37

The year after Brady won his first title in Super Bowl XXXVI, the Buccaneers won their lone championship in Super Bowl XXXVII.

43

Brady will be the oldest player ever to play in a Super Bowl at age 43. The previous record was 42, held by Colts kicker Matt Stover in Super Bowl XLIV.

47

This is the first time the Chiefs and Buccaneers are meeting in the Super Bowl. It is the 47th different first-time matchup in Super Bowl history.

55

Not only the number for this year's Super Bowl, but also the record for number of points scored by one team. The 49ers beat the Broncos 55-10 in Super Bowl XXIV.

75

The most combined points scored was 75 when the 49ers beat the Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX.

325

Brady was born less than a year after the Buccaneers played the first regular season game in franchise history. The Bucs debuted on Sept. 12, 1976. Brady was born Aug. 3, 1977 -- a span of 325 days.

7,500

The NFL is inviting 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to attend the game.

22,000

Raymond James Stadium will be filled to about 1/3 capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 22,000 fans will be in attendance.

2 million

Domino’s says it typically sells around 2 million pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday. That's an increase of about 30% from a normal Sunday.

1.4 billion