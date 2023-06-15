Athlete in Training: WNBA star, Sandersville native Allisha Gray having best season since rookie year

Despite not finding consistent team success on the court, Washington County’s Allisha Gray is enjoying the fan support night-in and night-out.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream were currently riding a three-game losing streak before Tuesday night's win over the New York Liberty. Despite not finding consistent team success on the court, Washington County’s Allisha Gray is enjoying the fan support night in and night out.

“It’s going good. I mean, the fans are great, the stadium is the perfect size, and the energy is always live every game,” says Gray. “Even down to the music and everything is great in Atlanta.”

Hopefully, this road trip can continue to help the Dream string together a few more wins away from the friendly confines of College Park. Gray and her teammates face four road games in a row before they return back to the Gatewood Center on Friday June 23. But the 7-year veteran who is averaging 17 points per contest and is listed in the WNBA’s top 5 in rebounds, assists, and steals has some stellar advice to offer the future basketball stars of tomorrow.

“I’ll say make sure you have your priorities straight and always work hard,” says Gray, “And by priorities is knowing when you can hang out with friends or get in the gym. Everybody has a goal and just know you have to work hard at the end of the day, but always have your priorities straight.”