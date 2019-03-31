UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office is recovering in a Macon hospital after a single-car wreck in Upson County Saturday night.

The Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook, saying deputy John Taylor was "banged up pretty bad."

They thanked multiple law enforcement departments for helping respond to the scene. They also thanked civilians who pulled Deputy Taylor from the vehicle and waited with him until help arrived.

The post says "He is blessed and God’s hands were on everyone on scene. Please keep him and his family in your prayers as he recovers."

Taylor was off duty when the crash happened.