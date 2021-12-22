Georgia gas prices see a decrease near the holidays

According to AAA, Monday's state average is 2 cents less than a week ago, 12 cents less than last month and $1.08 more than this time last year.

MACON, Ga. — This year, AAA expects 109 million people to travel during holidays, and many of those people are hitting the road.

Good news for those traveling by car -- it looks like gas prices are coming down!

"$54!" That's how much Joel Grey paid to fill up his tank Tuesday night.

Grey says he usually pays between $65 and $70, because he lives in Atlanta.

"The gas prices in Atlanta are extremely high. For regular gas, you're probably paying between $3.15 and $3.20 a gallon," Grey said.

Because he's traveling to Florida with his family for the holidays, he made a pit stop here in Macon to get gas.

"The gas prices here are great. $2.72 a gallon for regular gas? You can't beat that nowhere," Grey said.

"Everything is just going to be a little more expensive. This year, the one area where prices have been sliding recently is gasoline," Andy Gross said.

According to AAA, gas prices in Georgia keep decreasing, making the average gas price $3.12.