Fire weather conditions possible in Central Georgia Tuesday

Meteorologist Taylor Stephenson explains what criteria needs to be met for fire weather conditions in Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — The effects from Monday morning's cold front will definitely be felt on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has hinted for a few days that we could see fire weather conditions Tuesday.

While the fire weather criteria differs from state to state, in Georgia, the relative humidity has to be at 25 percent or less and remain low for an hour or longer.

Additionally, sustained winds need to be 15 mph or higher or the area needs to see wind gusts of 25 mph and up.

If this threat is to happen, refrain from burning anything outside. That means that the barbecues and the firepit conversations need to hold off for a day or so.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, we will have that dry air in Central Georgia, but the winds will die down by the afternoon.