'It's for safety reasons': Treutlen County schools to close Friday

SOPERTON, Ga. — As Ian moves into the Atlantic, Treutlen County Schools say they are taking every precaution.

On Friday, their schools will be closed.

Treutlen County Schools have about 1,000 students in one building.

It houses their elementary, middle, and high school students.

Middle and High School Principal Brandon Tucker says all three will close tomorrow.

"Here in Soperton we don't have to deal with it as much being a little further inland, but of course, those outer bands of the hurricane are always a concern," Tucker said.

Some of their students live on back roads; and with the wind picking up Tucker says those roads can turn to mud.

"Even though the main hurricane may not be here right in Soperton, we do know that there could be high winds could be excessive rain that might cause a problem. Some of our families live on roads that may not be paved, that may cause a danger for those buses going down the road," Tucker said.

Jacquelyn Johnson has one Treutlen County middle schooler and two high schoolers.

"It's a wonderful place to be and a great school system," Johnson said.

Johnson says it's good to be prepared.

"You gotta be prepared for everything. Everybody should be home, getting prepared. It's a good thing," Johnson said.

"The point of a school closure -- we don't like doing that, but it's for safety reasons, so we would encourage everyone to just stay safe and try and stay out of it," Tucker said.

Treutlen County teachers will not be assigning any virtual work for Friday either.

Some extracurricular activities have been postponed, but the Treutlen County versus Wilcox County football game is not.

It's happening Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Rochelle.

Tucker says the goal is to open school back up on Monday, depending on if they have any damage.