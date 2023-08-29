List: Central Georgia schools that will be closed due to Hurricane Idalia

As Hurricane Idalia approaches, residents in Central Georgia are prepping for its impacts and keeping an eye on the forecasts.

MACON, Ga. — As Hurricane Idalia approaches, many are prepping for bad weather and keeping an eye on the forecasts.

Schools in Central Georgia are starting to send out notices about procedures during the weather, and whether or not school will be canceled.

Wheeler County: CLOSED

The school district sent out the following message:

"Wheeler County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 30th due to Hurricane Idalia and its projected effects for the Wheeler County area. School district administrators will monitor weather and storm-related situations and provide updates on any further schedule changes for the rest of the week through social media, the district website, and our callout /text system. Please stay safe as the storm moves through our area."

Montgomery County: CLOSED

Montgomery County Schools announced on its Facebook page that it would be closed on Wednesday and that they will provide additional guidance going forward on social media and on their website.

Toombs County: CLOSED

Telfair County: CLOSED

Dublin City Schools: MONITORING

The school district sent out the following message:

"Dublin City Schools is closely monitoring the movement and potential impact of Hurricane Idalia. Throughout the day, we will continue to collaborate with Georgia Emergency Management and track the storm’s ever-changing path.

Please know that, at this time, NO final decisions have been made regarding school tomorrow, Wednesday, August 30th. We are waiting on further briefings this afternoon and early tomorrow.

Should there be any changes, they could be communicated either this evening or as late as 5:00 AM tomorrow morning. If changes occur, they will be promptly shared through Remind, Dublin City School’s website and district social media channels. We will also share updates with our local media partners.

Thank you for your continued support. We firmly believe that school is one of the best places our students can be in terms of supervision, climate control and the delicious meals our staff is able to provide. However, we also want to ensure our staff and students can safely arrive to and from school.

We will keep you informed as we receive additional information."

13WMAZ will provide updates as additional school systems release their guidance ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

