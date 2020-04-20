MACON, Ga. — One of the hardest hit areas in Sunday's storm was Hawkinsville, where several falling trees damaged homes and cars.

Some people in a Hawkinsville neighborhood are worried about more trees falling. That became a reality for the Bailey family.

"Oh, that one's going to fall. That one's going to fall," I said mid-interview. "That one's going, that one's going," said Brooks Bailey getting away from the falling tree.

Just seconds later, two trees crashed to the ground. Luckily, both trees missed the house and didn't hurt anyone.

"That just shows you how dangerous they are. They're this heavy and this tall," Bailey said looking up at the remaining standing trees surrounding his home.

Originally, eight trees were down from Sunday morning's storm at Brooks and Othilla Bailey's home on Lakeview Road.

"'Bam! Bam!' We heard this noise," Bailey said.

"A big, big boom," said Bailey's 10-year-old great-grandson, Christian Beck, who ran to take cover in the bathroom when he heard the trees falling outside the home Sunday morning.

"We came out here, and this is what we saw," Bailey told WMAZ, pointing to the damage.

Some of those trees damaged their roof and squashed their air conditioning unit.

"It looks bad. and it is bad, but we're blessed this time that it wasn't any worse," Bailey said. "No one was hurt. We thank the Lord for that."

This isn't the first time the Baileys have seen storm damage like this. In fact, it's the third time in just four years.

During Hurricane Irma, trees caused major damage, forcing them to move out for nine months while it was fixed.

Then, in January 2017, another storm sent a tree crashing into a bedroom.

"No one was hurt in that one either. That's the good thing," Bailey said.

After each storm, the Baileys have rebuilt and restored their home. Each time, they've said, "we've been blessed…really," Bailey told 13WMAZ.

The next step is to get all of this cleaned up. A tree service began surveying the property and picking up what they could. The Baileys say they're going to take down any tree that could potentially hit their home in the future.

