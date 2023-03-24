Atlanta selected to host world-renowned immersive LEGO art exhibit

The popular art event will be constructed of more than 1 million LEGO bricks and will comprise of more than 70 works of art.

ATLANTA — One of the world's most renowned immersive art shows is coming to Atlanta after the city was selected to host the entertainment event on Wednesday.

Art of the Brick Immersive Experience, a LEGO art exhibit, will make its world premiere on April 18-19 at the all-new 50,000-square-foot Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center in Doraville.

The Art of the Brick is a first-of-its-kind experience, according to Sawaya's website, as it features large-scale sculptures that are only built using LEGO bricks. Sawaya is also the first artist to use LEGO building as an art medium for an exhibition, his website states.

The immersive environment during the exhibit will be embodied through 3D mapping and will be amplified by a "soaring musical score."

Among the sculptures to be featured include: A giant version of "Yellow" will be unveiled -- Sawaya's most prominent sculpture, as well as "Perniciem," which highlights endangered species in their natural environments. Perniciem is Latin for ruin, disaster and health.

"Nathan is the world's foremost LEGO artist," said Mario Iacampo, CEO and creative director of Exhibition Hub. "It is our honor to now help take Nathan's work to an even higher level with a totally immersive canvas worthy of his genius.”

Exhibition Hub is a curator, producer and distributor of different large art exhibitions across the globe, according to its website.

“We’re finally coming to Atlanta!” Sawaya said. “We’ve wanted to bring our tour here for years and now is the perfect time with a brand new collection of LEGO-inspired art installation, sculptures and multimedia color creations. I’m so happy Atlanta will get the first look at my new, complex works that have been meticulously designed to trigger childhood memories of play and creativity while also evoking something more cerebral.”

Sawaya will be in Atlanta to greet guests at the show in mid-April, according to a release.

Tickets for the exhibition will officially go on sale on March 28 at 11 a.m. EST, but those who want to enter a waitlist to obtain early access to buying tickets can click here to do so.