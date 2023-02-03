Theatre Macon announces 2023-24 season show lineup

The theme for the upcoming year is "A Second Look," and features several productions that ask audiences to view stories in a different light.

MACON, Ga. — Lights...camera....action!

Theatre Macon has announced their lineup of shows for the 2023-2024 season.

The theme for the upcoming year is A Second Look, and features several productions that ask audiences to view stories in a different light.

Shows on the docket include 'The Play That Goes Wrong,' 'Beetlejuice Jr,' 'The Elephant Man,' 'The 1940s Radio Hour,' 'The Prom,' 'Fairview,' 'Dreamgirls,' '12 Angry Jurors,' and 'The Newsies.'

Artistic Director Richard Frazier says these shows may be common names to some, but audiences will take a second look at some of the stories during their performances.

He wants audiences to take away themes and lessons they hadn't considered before.

"We're really excited about the stories that we're telling, and again, I'll say it over and over, I hope the audiences see themselves, because the season was curated specifically for the audiences we have here at the theatre, but also the stories directly reflect the community that we serve here in Macon and Middle Georgia," Frazier said.

The shows all serve a greater purpose thematically, and all spark some sort of audience reflection.

"We're hoping that people will see themselves here, and be able to come and watch and see themselves on stage in a variety of different forms and facets," he said.

Frazier says he hopes that even though people may know these plays already, he hoped they come with an open mind and be willing to learn and take away new ideas when they walk out of the theatre.

He says this season is very ambitious, and they've already started working on putting things together.

"We've already started working on our scenic designs and our costume designs for the shows in the season," he said.

Frazier and the whole Macon Theatre crew are working hard to bring the shows to life, and hopes the Macon community will come out to support them and take "a second look" at some classic stories.

The current season still runs through July 31, and the upcoming season will begin August 1, 2023.