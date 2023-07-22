Milledgeville opens a Christmas market with over 40 vendors in the July heat

It was a winter festival in the summer heat. There were indoor and outdoor vendors, and marketgoers could get deals on holiday decorations.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — If you were driving down the road in Milledgeville, you might be surprised to see a Christmas market — in July.

In downtown Milledgeville, there were 16 indoor and 27 outdoor vendors setting up shop Saturday, and they were offering shoppers the chance to find holiday gifts and decor at a reduced price thanks to buying months in advance.

They sold handcrafted bows and ornaments. They also had candles, cookies and more.

But the event's organizers at Milledgeville Main Street also wanted to hold the Christmas market early for another reason: they wanted to spread Christmas cheer.

The Christmas market helped provide some classic Christmas enjoyment. On top of that, they said the market helped bring the community together.

It also serves as a preview of the holiday season which is around five months away.

Milledgeville is not alone in celebrating Christmas in July.

At a hospital in Michigan, a teenager used his Make-a-Wish wish to transform the hospital into a Christmas paradise in July to spread joy to the kids in there. In Texas, an indoor waterpark also celebrated Christmas in July this weekend, too.

In Milledgeville, they wanted to keep the event silly and tacky.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the event — which ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — also had live music and a food truck or two.

The market included a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause, who were coming from Haiwii, they said. Kids were able to take photos with Santa as they celebrated "Christmas in July."