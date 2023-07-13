A legacy of theatre: Former Macon Little Theatre artistic director casted by son in upcoming musical

It's the last show in the theatre's 89th season. There is a very special guest in the cast!

MACON, Ga. — It's all coming full circle for Macon Little Theatre (MLT) artistic director JP Haynie. Friday is the opening of Young Frankenstein. This show has a special appearance from a former artistic director and Haynie's dad, Phil Haynie.

Phil Haynie was the artistic director for MLT in the 80s. Now, he's returning to the stage under his son's direction.

"I've heard him say many times 'This is my last show, this is my last show' but I'm glad he at least hung on for one more chance to get on stage with me and to be in this show. I think it's an amazing character he's playing and I know people are going to laugh really hard at that scene," JP said.

Phil is now in his 70s and he says the theatre has changed a lot since his days. Namely, the new sound system, new lights, and even the number and professionalism of the shows performed in a show season.

"It's so nice to come back and be an old part of the new and to come full circle and work under my son," Phil said.

He says he admires JP's work at MLT. He's been to every show his son has directed since he became artistic director.

"I've been so impressed with his work that I literally begged him to let me audition," Phil said.

So, after sending in his video audition, Phil got a comedic role in the musical as the hermit. He even has a solo in the show.

"It's a part that really fits his comedic styling and his sense of humor really well," JP said.

JP grew up seeing his father's work in Macon Little Theatre and it has become a home for them both. At one point it was their physical home when Phil was the artistic director. He and JP lived at the theatre in an apartment inside the building for a few years.

"I was proud of the work I did here but as I come back and look at it again I'm even more proud of the work that the Macon Little Theatre does because of my son, to be quite honest," he said.

JP says they have never gotten to work together until now. He says a lot of his father's style of directing a show has rubbed off on him. He's learned so much about how to work with actors and encourage them to give their best performances.

He says his father is his favorite kind of actor to work with because while he takes direction well, and he also knows how to take risks with a character and be creative.

JP says it's an honor to continue the legacy his family has had at MLT but he said it is also a lot of pressure.

"It's especially been important that I've had a lot of support. Support from people who have been here before. I can call up my dad and say 'You know we're struggling with this decision in the theatre' or you know 'We're looking at these things' and understand that he knows, he's been there, he's been through these kind of experiences with this community, with this organization, all of these elements," JP said.

Phil says he's proud of his son for ensuring the future of the theatre they both love. He says the theatre is very nostalgic to him.

"It's home because it was my home but when I moved out, several people rented it for a long time, now it's my son's home and it's nice to come visit my son in his home," Phil said.