Scene13: A Maconite is taking her talents from stage plays to screenplays

A Central Georgia director and film writer started displaying her talents on the big stage, now she's about to make her big debut on streaming networks.

MACON, Ga. — Since Tiara Mason was walking the halls at Howard High School, she knew film production would always take the forefront of her life.

"My ultimate dream would be a writer and director. It's something since high school I've always wanted to do," says Mason.

The power of the pen and creativity sparked the bug.

"Just to create a whole world with your pen is something fun for me," says Mason.

She's created two stage plays. From the theater stage to now screenplays, she's setting the stage for her new short film "The Kings Pin."

It was filmed around downtown Macon with talent mostly from Central Georgia. The film centers around two families and intertwines some common family themes.

"Love, unity and forgiveness sometimes is missing out of the picture because people are constantly going," explained Mason.

The short film was created to give an audience of taste of what's to come with the TV show. Mason plans to start filming around January.

And it all began in Mactown.

Mason says the short film will be released on Apple TV, Tubi and Amazon Prime Video this fall.