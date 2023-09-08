A foot chase in the 2500 block of Allen Road ends in an arrest, and multiple animals — including dogs and a horse — were also removed from a home.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a foot chase near the 2500 block of Allen Road in South Bibb, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office told 13WMAZ in an email.

The sheriff's office says that they chased a person of interest who was wanted here in Bibb and some other neighboring counties. They chased the person, and they would eventually arrest them.

But, as of 6:45 p.m., a heavy law enforcement presence is still on the scene as deputies continue to investigate.

At around 6:30 p.m., nine Bibb County Sheriff's Office cruisers were still on site along with two trucks from the animal welfare unit, according to a 13WMAZ reporter who was at the scene.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office's Special Response Unit was also on the scene.

At around 6:43 p.m., the 13WMAZ reporter saw at least 3 dogs and a couple puppies taken out of a house in the 2500 block of Allen Road which has been where much of the law enforcement activity has been happening.

The animals were then taken into animal control trucks.

Then, around 6:55 p.m., our reporter saw a brought to the front yard of the property.

