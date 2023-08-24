Scene13: Mercer hosting annual free Labor Day concert

This week we're highlighting an annual concert Mercer hosts on Labor Day.

MACON, Ga. — Violinist and Macon native Robert McDuffie performs with orchestras worldwide, wowing audiences with his playing. Students and faculty of his McDuffie Center for Strings at Mercer University gives a free concert each Labor Day to show off their skills.

Mercer University Junior River Sawchyn is one of several students tuning their violin for the annual fest.

"It's a chance for us to give a first performance for the public and celebrate Labor Day," says Sawchyn, who's from Canada.

The festival isn't just for college students. They have eight gifted high schoolers joining them from around the country.

"It's an opportunity for someone interested in the McDuffie Center to come and see what it's like to perform with us and study with us," says Sawchyn.

"They come down and have a weekend of really intensive workshops. They also study with some of our outstanding faculty here. Then they present a free concert that's a delight to the public.

Julia Morrison, Director of Arts Marketing for Mercer University, says that even though it's free, you must reserve tickets and may want to get them soon.

"The Labor Day Festival does normally sell out, so please be sure to come and get your seat early. Make sure to reserve it," Morrison says.

You can expect to see something special.

"A large string orchestra performance with all of us and the high schoolers. It'll also feature smaller solo, duet, and chamber group performers as well," says Sawchyn.

The concert starts at 3 p.m. on September 4th at the Townsend School Of Music at Mercer University. It will last about an hour.