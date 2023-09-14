'Prepare to laugh, be moved, and bring tissues': "Steel Magnolias" coming to Perry Players stage

Perry Players Community Theatre's September show is based on the classic southern friendship movie.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Georgia — You may remember the 1989 movie "Steel Magnolias" featuring Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts. The film takes place in the South, and a stage play is coming to the South. The Perry Players Theatre, to be exact.

The story centers around six strong women. The cast includes Houston County's own Cathy Hutto, who plays Clairee Belcher. She's a widow who's mastered the art of sarcasm.

For many people, the barber shop or beauty salon bonded them with others in the community, and in this play, it has a role in connecting these steel magnolias together.

"It's not just a salon. It's not just a barbershop. It is really a place for them to all be together and have those conversations and friendships," says the director, Bryson Holloway.

Holloway says the six women have different life experiences, but they still show up for each other.

"They're all affected by something that happens, and it's all about how they deal with that and how they come together to face life," explained Holloway.

Through the trials and tribulations, the characters find family within each other.

"Sometimes to worst tragedies brings the most joy because of things that happen after that you wouldn't have experienced," says Belcher.

He says the emotion translates well to the live theatre stage. "Prepare to laugh, be moved, and bring tissues."

The show starts Thursday, September 14th. They added three shows to the lineup because they've experienced high demand. A link for tickets is here.