Riverdale Rooster crosses the road every couple of weeks to roost in neighborhood

MACON, Ga. — Some folks in Macon Friday got up with the chickens and found a new coop for the Riverdale rooster.

It's hard not to react when you see what's happening on Riverdale Drive.

Hoyt Bailey has some first hand knowledge.

"The chicken wound up in our yard last year, don't know why he crossed the road," he joked.

Someone hatched a plan and now a larger than life rooster nests at a different locations along the street periodically changing spaces.

The person that pulls all of this off wants to stay anonymous so we'll call him the rooster wrangler.

" In the middle of the night we have an undercover operation," he said.

The cheery character is made of tin so he weighs only about 25 pounds.

Still it's a hoot to get him on top of a roof.

"Well we had to call Santa Claus to get a few tips," the rooster wrangler said.

The Rakish rooster has folks chunking mini chickens in their yard.

He's on google maps and he even went out a ways and got stuck on Ridge Avenue with only his head sticking out of the greenery.

"I almost got stuck in the bushes myself," the rooster wrangler admitted.

They say don't count your chickens before they hatch, but maybe, possibly with a wing and a prayer you could see the Rooster pecking around in your neighborhood.