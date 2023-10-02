Couple kept apart by Covid-19 reunited for Valentine's Day

They had a touching reunion at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Shelby and Gary Gresham live in Dexter, and they got married over three decades ago.

The love birds recently hit a rough patch, but it's all going to work out just in time for Valentine's day.

The Grisham's don't take kisses for granted.

They both went into Fairview Hospital in January with COVID-19.

"I just got so weak I couldn't get out of bed I couldn't stand up I couldn't go to the bathroom," Shelby described.

A scary situation for anyone, compounded by distance from your biggest cheerleader.

Covid-19 forced Gary into isolation while Shelby fought it off in room 533.

"Honey he is my life my whole life, Shelby said.

"Without her I'd probably be six feet under, Gary chimed in.

Their bond is a beautiful thing to see.

"We had one argument all of these years, one," Gary recalled.

With that kind of love well the reunion after more than a week apart was something special.

Shelby and Gary were like teenagers when they first saw each other. They leaned in for a long kiss, and the staff and everyone around them said it was really emotional.

"It was like meeting on a date and it was realistically because we hadn't seen each other in awhile," Gary said.

And come Tuesday they'll reflect on their blessings.

"I mean the good lord has looked out for us," Shelby said.

"It's a special day for us I mean this time cause I never thought of it as a special day but we coming out of here at the same time to me that's special," Gary said.

A Valentine's day that is priceless. We asked these pros their relationship advice.