MACON, Ga. — Here's some good news for Central Georgia artists.

The 567 Center for Renewal unveiled three blank canvases throughout downtown Macon and they are open for everyone to use.

The center's executive director, Melissa Macker, came up with the idea for the public canvases after several buildings were vandalized along Cotton Avenue in 2017.

"Our building was just covered in graffiti. So we decided now is the time to provide a place," Macker said. "If you want to paint on a wall, paint here instead of painting on private property that you then have to figure out how to clean up."

The center initially had one canvas in the alley right next to their building. Now, thanks to a Downtown Challenge Grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia, people can leave their mark on three walls downtown.

You can find the canvases in alleys by Piedmont Brewery, Tokyo Alley, and the Tubman Museum.

Anyone can use the wall as long as you keep it free of any obscene language or imagery.

Courtesy of The 567 Center for Renewal

"Graffiti walls take alleys and previously unused space and turn them into a place for creation and celebration," Macker said. "Everyone's been really excited and really respectful of the space. It's been a huge success to see people of all backgrounds come and paint on the wall."

Macker plans on keeping the walls up for at least a year.

The 567 Center will provide paint on Sept. First Friday for people to add their ideas to the wall.

