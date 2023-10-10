Hickman's restaurant opens in Macon | Central Georgia Eats

Matt Hickman says owning his own restaurant has always been a dream, and this time, he has someone new to inspire him.

MACON, Ga. — A new restaurant is open in Macon named after a "local legend."

Matt Hickman is very well known by lots of Macon community members, and his name sits atop a sign on Zebulon Road for his new restaurant.

Hickman's is not just a namesake, but something he poured sweat and tears into. Owners want the place to be somewhere that community can go to get good food and quality service.

The place is owned by Hickman and Operating owner Melissa Pettinato, who works together to make sure customers are always satisfied.

Their menu features all sorts of goodies, like Hawaiian pork eggrolls, burgers, wings, tacos, and more.

Pettinato says one of her favorite menu items are the eggrolls.

"I personally like the Hawaiian Pork Eggrolls, they come with a homemade pork sauce, pineapple soy glaze, and t really compliments the eggrolls," she said.

For a full look into what they serve up daily, you can check out their menu here.

Hickman says owning his own restaurant has always been a dream, and this time, he has someone new to inspire him.

"My son. He's the one who made me change and get out of...you know, finding out I was having a kid, I was like 'Well, I can't be a bartender anymore,' and I've always wanted to own a restaurant so he inspired me to go out and figure out a way to make it happen. So, here we are," Hickman said.

Hickman has worked everywhere from Jim Shaw's, the Rookery, BJ's and more. He says he wants to bring some of that knowledge over and create an atmosphere you can tell is locally owned.

"I've been in the restaurant business my whole life. I needed to start my own thing and this is what I know, and this is what we wanted to do," he said.

Both Hickman and Pettinato say they think Hickman's offers something different in an area of Macon largely surrounded by big chain restaurants.

"I think most of what this are has to offer is largely corporate restaurants and fast food places, and we can bring a little bit of hometown cookin' to the mix," Pettinato said.

If you want to check out Hickman's hometown cookin' for yourself, you can visit them at 6351 Zebulon Rd Suite A in Macon.