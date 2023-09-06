Drink and Dine Downtown: Perry restaurants prep for patrons

Dine at downtown Perry establishments for a chance to win some shopping money at local vendors!

PERRY, Ga. — Through June and July, folks in Perry have the chance to win some spending dollars for downtown shops if they dine out downtown.

'Drink and Dine Downtown' coordinates with downtown Perry management and Shop Milledgeville, and is funded by the Perry Main Street Advisory Board and Perry Downtown Development Authority.

If you spend $150 at downtown eateries, you get a $25 Downtown Dollars gift card.

The program lasts from June 1 – July 31, 2023, or until funds are gone.

To get your gift card, you have to submit an online form that has itemized receipts from all of the restaurants you ate at.

The receipts have to total $150 or more, not including tax, gift card purchases, or tips.

You can submit your form and receipts at https://perry-ga.gov/drink-and-dine-downtown.

Before you go out to spend, there are some frequently asked questions that the city of Perry has answered:

- Can you split the tab with a large group of people (or someone else) if you split the cost of the meal?

The city if Perry says "No, it isn’t possible for us to spend the time to track receipts shared by multiple people. We recommend that one person claim the receipt and share the $25 gift card."

In addition, they say that multiple people cant use the same receipts for different online form submissions. Once the receipt is used once, it is no longer valid to use as a different submission.

- Can you get more than one $25 gift card?

The answer is yes! you get $25 for each $150 spent, so if you spent another $150, you would receive 2 gift cards.

- What businesses will honor the gift card?

You can find a link of all the stores that honor the gift card linked here. There are 25 different shops, varying from boutiques to bookstores to breweries.

- Is the gift card a physical card?

They say no, it is an electronic card, or you can print it out on a piece of paper if you want a physical copy.