Best Burgers: Who has the best beef in Macon?

MACON, Ga. — Who has the best burger in Macon? It's time to "meat" all the restaurants that carry the best ground beef creations.

On Tuesday, 13WMAZ posted a graphic asking members of the community to share your favorite burgers/burger restaurants in the area.

You all delivered! After tallying up the comments, we found that there were a few places that came out on top.

This list will consist of those places, plus some additional picks! Here's the roundup for Macon:

1. The Rookery

The rookery by far had the most votes of any other eatery and several of their specialty burgers were mentioned.

A few include the Allman Burger, the Black and Blue, the Jimmy Carter, the Walden Greenback, the Jerry Reed, Johnny Jenkins, and more.

The Rookery has a large selection of specialty burgers, many of them named after prominent figures around the community like Jimmy Carter, Outkast, Otis Redding, and others.

The full menu can be found here if you want to check them out for yourself.

They even have a new summer burger called the Summer Harvest Burger that comes with arugula, tomatoes, a Caldwell Farms beef patty, colby-jack cheese, bacon, fried squash, and topped with Mississippi Comeback Sauce.

Keep an eye on The Rookery's Facebook Page for monthly burger specials and milkshake features!

The Rookery is located at 543 Cherry Street, and their hours can be found here.

2. Fincher's BBQ

Fincher's BBQ is often known for their pulled pork, but they are also a top choice for those craving a burger.

Their Steak Burger is a new take on your classic cheeseburger. It consists of a beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

It is held in high regard by some Maconites, and you can check it out on the Fincher's menu linked here.

Fincher's is located at 891 Gray Hwy in East Macon, and their hours are Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

3. Ocmulgee Brewpub

Ocmulgee Brewpub is a downtown eatery that is well known for their burgers, fries and house made sauces.

Some popular picks include their Green Gobbler burger, Eat a Peach, Red Hot Love, and also the Blaze of Glory, which is the personal favorite of morning anchor Wanya Reese.

You also have the option to build your own burger while you are there to create your very own 'best burger'!

If you want a beer with your burger, Brewpub has you covered. They are known for signature brews and you can sample some to see what best fits your taste buds.

Ocmulgee Brewpub is located at 484 Second Street in Macon and their hours can be found here.

4. Keene's Kafe

Keene's Kafe was also mentioned in the comments.

It was recently featured in a Central Georgia Eats, and has a large menu with a variety of flavors and off the wall combinations you could ask for.

Some of their biggest hits include the 'UFO' breakfast sandwich with pancakes for a bun, the Big Kahuna burger with a ring of pineapple, the 'Happy Gilmore' burger topped with peanut butter, and their newest addition, the Bison burger.

They also have a burger challenge you can participate in, called the "Leaning Tower of Patty challenge," which features a burger with 6 patties, 6 slices of cheese, 12 bacon strips, toppings, and a whole bag of fries.

If you can eat the whole thing in 15 minutes, you will get your photo on the wall and a t-shirt!

Keene's Kafe is located at 6369 Thomaston Road, inside the Shell gas station. They are open from 6 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. every day except for Sundays.

5. The Library

This list of course had to include the People's Choice Award champion of 2022 Burger Week - The Library!

While the burger is no longer on their menu, they have other delectable creations available, like the "Study Jam," which has two steak patties, cheese, peanut butter, and library jam.

They have a good mix of choices no matter if you like sweet and savory or more traditional burgers.

You can check out their menu here.

6. Kai Thai

In a similar realm, Kai Thai has the winning burger from Milledgeville's Burger Week - The "Kai Thai Burger."

It was the top voted people's choice winner. We featured the burger in Central Georgia Eats in May. The owner said they went through 50 pounds of beef in one day.

The burger featured a spicy basil garlic beef burger patty with lettuce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, a fried egg and homemade fried string onions. Topping things off, it was served with a sweet Thai chili mayo for dipping.

While the restaurant is not normally known for burgers, keep an eye on them for the next Milledgeville burger week!

7. Dua Fish Tank

Dua Fish Tank is not normally known for their burgers, but they had a fan favorite burger week creation!

A few people specifically mentioned the Bahn Mi burger from Dua Fish Tank, and how it was the best they had for burger week.

It is definitely a spot to keep in mind next time burger week rolls around!

8. Tommy's Bakery and Café

Tommy's Bakery serves up sweet treats mostly but they also have a large selection of lunch specials where you can get the occasional burger.

This was an essential pick on this list, purely because of their burger week creation for the past year. Their donut breakfast burger was perhaps the best I've had in a long while, so next burger week, keep your eyes peeled!

This is definitely a place you want to check of next burger week's passport.

