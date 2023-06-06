'More than just food': The Taco Shed serves delicious dishes and the community

They've been open for over 7 years. Owner Derrick Baas loves to welcome people in to try their food and check out their locally named dishes.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you listen to Braves radio, chances are you've heard ads for this Central Georgia restaurant.

"I have a lot of people that come in and say 'hey, are you the guy from the commercial?'" Owner Derrick Baas said.

The Taco Shed in Warner Robins serves up delicious open faced tacos daily.

Their menu covers chicken, pork, steak, seafood and they have vegetarian options if meat isn't your thing.

Popular tacos include the J-STARS, The 1-75, the 96, and the Northside. All the tacos are named after local high schools, roads, or sports teams!

They've been serving the community for over 7 years. Baas says he loves to welcome people in to try their food and check out their locally named dishes.

Baas grew up in Warner Robins and loves the community.

"I grew up in Warner Robins. I went to elementary through high school in Warner Robins, it was my hometown. I moved away for a few years and I came back to open the Taco Shed and we've been going strong ever since," he said.

Baas names the tacos himself. He wants to represent local culture on his menu board.

"I started naming the tacos when I had 24 different tacos when we first started and I didn't want to do numbers. I wanted to do something local so I started with the high schools, and then after I ran out of names from high schools I had to go to the roads around town and then it kind of evolved from there," he said.

If you want to try the Taco Shed for yourself you can find them at 100A S. Hwy 247 next to the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.

It is open Tuesdays though Fridays from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and then from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you want to bring The Taco Shed to your special event o party, they also cater!