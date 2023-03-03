Sparring Slices: Who has the best pizza in Macon?

These places are all competing for a 'slice' of the action.

MACON, Ga. — Who has the best Pizza in Macon? These places are all competing for a 'slice' of the action.

Yesterday, 13WMAZ asked members of the community what you thought were the best places to grab a slice of pizza in Macon. Unlike Digorno, everyone delivered!

Here's a list of some commenters' top picks, with a few other places mixed in.

1. Ingleside Village Pizza

One of the most notable pizza places in Macon is IVP. They have delicious pies, paired with their famous garlic knots.

They are not only known for their yummy food but the inside of their restaurant!

The ambiance of the place will delight your senses, and there is always something new to look at when you dine in.

IVP does delivery and dine-in, so you can order anytime you like! They are located at 2395 Ingleside Ave in Macon, and you can find their hours here.

2. Fatty's Pizza

Fatty's Pizza has been a part of downtown Macon for years, and chances are you've seen the giant Fatty's statue outside their doors while walking by.

They are frequented by locals for their yummy pizza and wings. One of the most notable orders is their "big cheese."

They also have pizza specials occasionally, and partner with several local programs, Like the Macon Mayhem Hockey Team!

Right now, they are giving 30% off to all Season Ticket Members when you show your Macon Mayhem Season Ticket Member Badge.

Fatty's has 2 locations: one at 587 Cherry Street, and the other at 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd, both in Macon.

3. Your Pie Pizza

Your Pie Pizza was a big hit for folks as well, and lots said their specialty pizzas can't be beaten.

Right now, Your Pie has a summer pizza menu, all made with Peaches! you can stop by and check out their peach pizzas wild you walk around downtown.

They also have 'Spectacular Saturdays' this summer, where kids eat free all day long at the downtown location.

Your Pie is located at 546 Poplar Street in Macon, and you can find their hours here.

4. Jag's Pizzeria & Pub

Jag's is a big hit when it comes to grabbing pizza, and they always have options for whatever you feel like eating! No matter if you like sweet or savory, Jag's has got you covered.

Jag's has pizza of the month specials, and this month's feature is the Cubano! It has a garlic oil base with shredded Swiss and mozzarella, pulled pork, and ham, then it is topped with dill pickles and mustard.

Tuesday nights are also Family Nights at Jag's, where you can get any large pizza or adult entrée and get a kids slice free.

Jag's is located at 1635 Montpelier Ave Ste A in Macon, and their hours can be found here.

5. CowPies Pizza

Cow - abaunga dudes! CowPies Pizza is a popular spot for pizza lovers all over Macon and Warner Robins.

Several folks recommended them, and 13WMAZ even did a Central Georgia Eats segment on the place!

They have scrumptious slices of Pizza, paired with freshly smoked wings. People also rave about their "Covered Haybales," which are Homemade cheesy bread slices topped with garlic salt and Parmesan cheese.

CowPies has 2 locations, one in Macon at 3955 Arkwright Road, and one in Warner Robins at 6001 Watson Blvd. Their hours can be found here.

6. Macon Pizza Company

It's all in the name - The Macon Pizza Company is another go-to spot for Maconites to get their pizza fix.

Their dough is made fresh and in-house, and with no additives or preservatives. They say they have fresh pizza and 100 percent fresh cheese that is never frozen.

They have a big selection of specialty pizzas, along with extras like their 'Shark Bite' garlic knots, and desserts like their 'Cinnamonkeys' cinnamon bites.

The Macon Pizza Company is located at 5978 Zebulon Road in Macon, and their hours can be found here.

7. Just Tap'd

Just Tap'd have a nice pizza selection to grab with a nice craft beer or cocktail.

Right now, their Pizza of the Month is a huge hit, The Blackberry Bliss!

It has a blackberry puree base, Asiago and mozzarella cheese, fresh blackberries, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, basil, and a honey butter glazed crust.

Many people are talking about the pie, and if you like sweet and savory flavors, you should give it a try while you can!

Just Tap'd is located at 488 1st Street in Macon, and their hours can be found here.

Do you agree with this list? Let us know in the comments for the Facebook post of this article!