Places to cool down with a refreshing drink in Central Georgia

With record breaking heat through the area, here's how you can stay hydrated while support small businesses.

MACON, Ga. — Summer is here and Central Georgia has seen record-breaking heat these past few days, with temperatures reaching 105 degrees.

If you’re in the mood for a cool drink to escape the heat, the area offers plenty of options.

One of these locations is Hello Boba Cafe. The shop serves a variety of drinks featuring boba, or chewy tapioca balls.

“A lot of people have been coming in to get a cold drink, especially our lemonades because it’s really refreshing and cold,” owner Renee Tu said.

Hello Boba Cafe recently began offering exclusive drinks of the month. June's drink is a pink lemonade with lychee syrup with a green apple jelly. It's based on Anya Forger, a character from the manga series and anime Spy x Family.

Tu plans to offer a BTS-themed drink next month.

Jamell Brumfield visits Hello Boba every single day.

“What brings me in so often is, I love the culture,” Brumfield said. “It’s super relaxing and calming.”

Brumfield said the store has recently seen an increase in customers.

“When I come in every single day I see more and more people that I don’t see as regulars,” Brumfield said.

For adults looking for an alcoholic option, you could try Still Life Cocktail Club in Warner Robins.

Still Life’s summer drinks this year include a Spiked Arnold Palmer, a Mai Tai and a drink called Props.

“And we have a melon ball drink too, which is kind of like a melon ball shot, but a drink,” bartender Hailey Perkins said.

Perkins is confident the bar’s unique décor and summer deals will get new customers in the door.

“We do have a deal- if you bring in your gas receipt, your first drink is buy one get one free.”

Still Life’s full summer drink menu will be out in July. All the drinks are $6.50.

Other places you can top in to get a cool drink are Cake n’ Shake milkshakes in Warner Robins, Philly Italian Water Ice in Byron, or Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails and Fall Line Brewing Company in Macon.