'It makes me pleased': Georgia drivers share relief over Gov. Kemp extending gas tax suspension

The gas tax suspension was scheduled to end today, but it was renewed through July 14.

MACON, Ga. — Tuesday was the day when a gas tax suspension approved by Gov. Brian Kemp in March was scheduled to expire. But last week, he extended the tax break for Georgia’s drivers.

It now ends on July 14. Many people were glad to hear about the extension, which shaves off 29 cents from each gallon of gas.

“Gas just hurts everybody across the board,” said Douglas Cope.

He lives in South Carolina, works in North Carolina, and comes to Georgia every weekend to see his wife, so driving is a big part of his life.

“Sometimes it’s not easy to afford to come to Georgia to visit my wife and family here since we live in different states,” said Cope.

Cope, like other drivers across the state, was pleased when he heard the gas tax break was extended.

“[It] makes me pleased. It makes me want to move back to Georgia," he said.

"It affects me astronomically with my field of work. I'm glad he extended it. It benefits us as a consumer of fuel," said Macon resident, Caleb Adams.

Gov. Kemp made the announcement on Twitter, along with extending the state of emergency to help with supply chain disruptions.

With it being summer, many families will be hitting the roads or the skies for a vacation. The gas prices won’t be stopping them from getting away.