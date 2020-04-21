WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Houston County business never believed their unused promotional material could end up saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that's what it's doing.

Amy Harmon is an agent at Alfa insurance in Warner Robins. She says Robins Regional Chamber of Commerce put out a call to action asking business owners for disposable ponchos.

Harmon had some left over in her promotional supplies, so she coordinated the effort to collect more from other businesses in the county. In two weeks, she collected more than 100 ponchos to deliver to Houston Medical Center.

Healthcare workers can wear the ponchos over their scrubs in between patients, so they aren't transmitting anything on their clothes from one patient to another.

Harmon says collecting and delivering the gear was a joint effort and showed the best of the Houston County community.

"It's a great feeling," Harmon said. "Anything we can do to help our medical staff, our first responders, just anybody be safer, and do our part to contribute to something that's going to make a difference in our community, then we're absolutely happy to help."

Harmon says she'll continue collecting ponchos to give to the hospital as long as they're needed.

