Dairy Queen in Gray wins national award and gives back to community

All week franchise owner, Justin Kelly, gave out 1,000 servings of ice cream to patients at Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital

GRAY, Ga. — At the Dairy Queen in Jones County, you will find a man who loves his job and his community.

"I just have a big heart for kids," Justin Kelly said.

Justin Kelly has been owner of the Dairy Queen in Gray, Georgia for almost two years. Last year, his store location got something special.

"We won the Miracle Maker Award for the Dairy Queen Children's Miracle Network Hospital," Kelly said.

The Miracle Maker Award is a national award given to one Dairy Queen store, annually. In his first year as franchise owner, Kelly and his team raised $94,555 for the Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital. And to celebrate, his store decided to do something special for this kids at the hospital.

"We've been showering with treats at the hospital this week," Kelly said.

All week, Kelly gave out 1,000 servings of ice cream. Last week, when Kelly was presented with the award, Dukes of Hazzard star, John Schneider suggested Kelly treat the kids to some frozen treats.

Heather Trescott who works directly with the children at the hospital says the children were excited.

"It means so much to us just to have the support from the community. Justin, this isn't the first thing he's done for us, and Dairy Queen at Gray they've just been so supportive so it really means a lot to know that love is out there in the community and for our kids and our families," Trescott said.

Kelly and his team has supported the hospital through several fund raising campaigns like Miracle Treat Day, and challenging the community to donate 1,300 teddy bears. Renee Bryan with Children's Miracle Network Hospital says this is an accomplishment.

"It is very exciting for our location here in Macon, Georgia. It is exciting for Justin who is at Gray to be able to pull this off. He did it in his first 12 months of operation," Bryan said.

Kelly says he has a big heart for kids and believes this is the perfect business for him. He has no plans to stop doing what he loves.