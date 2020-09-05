DUBLIN, Ga. — Fairview Park Hospital registered nurse Sarah Edge says her routine has changed since's she started working with COVID-19 patients.

"It's been a big change for everybody, especially nurses. I mean, our whole world is different now, but we are all adjusting to it with teamwork and just depending on each other," Edge said.

Before she sees each patient, she wears personal protective equipment like a face shield, gloves, a mask, a bonnet, gown, and footies.

Hospital staff say Edge inspires and motivates her teammates.

She has cared for more than 10 patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I care about people and I want to see them get better and I want to do good in the world and I feel like this is where I need to be," Edge said.

Her most recent patient was met with applause from hospital staff after she recovered from the virus and was discharged on Tuesday.

Those are the kind of moments Edge says that drives her to stay on the front lines of this pandemic.

"These patients are the ones living in it and we needed a boost in moral and positivity," Edge said.

Edge has worked at the hospital for about two years and says she hopes to spend many more caring for patients.

The hospital says they've seen a decrease in COVID-19 patients. Staff says they currently have three patients with the coronavirus.

