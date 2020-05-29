MACON COUNTY, Ga. — Macon County High School's class of 2010 wanted to leave a legacy at their school.

The former students decided to put together a scholarship fund for a 2020 graduate and planned to give away the money as part of their 10-year reunion.

"We want to make sure that a student that is well-deserving has those opportunities that some of us didn't have when we were in high school to actually go to college and to get a great job and do well on their own," said Deonski Rogers.

He says he and his classmates held a car wash and fish fry fundraiser and planned to host another event before the COVID-19 pandemic started. Still, he says they were able to raise more than $1,000 for a 2020 graduate.

Rogers says the scholarship is about so much more than the money though. He hopes their work inspires other graduates to give back to their community.

The class of 2010 had to cancel their reunion plans due to COVID-19, but Rogers says they still plan to surprise the selected graduate with the scholarship on what would have been the class of 2020's graduation day.

