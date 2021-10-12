Macon woman inspired by Salvation Army program to help provide Christmas gift to child in need

Not too long ago, Valarie Gooden wasn't able to get her kids what they wanted for Christmas.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman, inspired by the gift of receiving, is helping others in a way she couldn't before.

We sat down with her to learn how she'll be making one child's Christmas extra special.

Valarie Gooden of Macon works at Piedmont Macon as a security guard.

Last month, she picked a Salvation Army Angel who wanted a bike for Christmas.

Gooden said, "I'm going on up here when I had a break here at work, and I got so excited, I had to rush to go buy that bike."

She says there was a specific reason she chose the child who wanted a bike.

"It gave me the opportunity to bring joy to another angel that was brought to my angel," Gooden said.

Not too long ago, Gooden wasn't able to get her kids what they wanted for Christmas, "Even though I worked and provided for my kids and family, but sometimes money just wasn't enough," she said.

Through the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, all of her kids got what they asked for --- bikes!

Sergeant Melissa White with the Salvation Army says Gooden's generosity in paying it forward perfectly demonstrates their mission.

White said, "We bring hope for the future, and this story is all about that -- the hope and the complete circle of giving."

"I know I won't get to see the kid's face because I don't know where it's going, but I just got this feeling and know that I would feel the joy and the happiness that the kid will feel once it reaches home to him or her," Gooden said.

If you want to join in on the fun, it's not too late. You can pick up your favorite toy and take it to a Salvation Army location, where they'll get it to a kid in need.