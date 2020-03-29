WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Sunday night, the Warner Robins community came out to show their appreciation for workers at Houston Healthcare and medical centers across Central Georgia--from a socially safe distance, of course.

Folks were invited to line parking lots along Watson Boulevard near Houston Healthcare in the cars.

They backed into parking spaces, faced the hospital and turned on their flashers around 6:30 p.m.

It was all an effort to show their support for healthcare workers on the front lines fighting COVID-19.

Workers could be seen waving and thanking the crowd of cars from the windows of the hospital.

