Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Dishwasher

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8403125414

Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old

Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes them by hand; Ensures complete cleanliness and sanitation; Washes pots, pans and trays based on assigned procedures; Ensure complete cleanliness and sanitation;

Ensures compliance with outlined safety procedures; Keeps dish area orderly and in compliance with safety standards; Sweeps and mops kitchen floors to ensure compliance with safety and sanitation standards.

---------------

Job Title: HVI Operator

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8416323392

Requirements High School Diploma/GED is preferred and at least 18 years old

Job Duties: Will manually lift work pieces to machine

---------------

Job Title: Sales Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 8412341028

Requirements: Applicants are preferred to have at least one (1) year of experience

Job Duties: Performs opening, closing, stocking, clerical, cashier, and money-management tasks in the retail areas. Exercises courtesy and patience while assisting patients, families, and others in order to maintain sound public relations.

---------------

Job Title: Sr. Financial Manager

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 8421016248

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and 15 years of experience

Job Duties: The Financial Manager will provide financial management/comptroller support in the areas of support are cost research, cost estimating, EVM implementation and analysis, schedule networking, program control integration and analysis, and financial analysis at Robins AFB.

---------------

Job Title: Supevisor, Warehousing

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8437325646

Requirements: Applicant must have three (3) years of experience

Job Duties: Will supervise warehouse department employees. Will carry out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization s policies and applicable laws.

Responsibilities include:* Training employees; * Planning assigning and directing work;* Scheduling and managing overtime appraising performance and * Disciplining employees, addressing complaints and resolving problems.

---------------

Job Title: HR Specialist

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8424731068

Requirements: HS diploma/GED

Job Duties: Will assist HR and members of the site staff with basic admin duties. * Assist with the preparation of presentations and other HR related reports; * Assist in onboarding new hires; * Provide administrative HR support by organizing and filing required personnel documents; and* Assist in document audits to ensure HR compliance.

---------------

Job Title: Records Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 8420661088

Requirements: Applicants must have a HS diploma/GED

Job Duties: This position provides clerical support related to maintaining accurate records for the facility. Due to the sensitivity of this position, the incumbent needs to exercise discretion and confidentiality related to the work performed.

---------------

Job Title: Distribution Center Manager

Location: Perry

Job ID: 8420905328

Requirements: Applicant must have Bachelor’s degree and five (5) years of experience