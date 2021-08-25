Central Georgia jobseekers show up for Kumho Tire job fair

MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia businesses look to increase their staff, Wednesday, Kumho Tire in Macon looked for people to join their team.
They held two job fairs hiring for machine operators, maintenance techs, and engineering.
Kumho says perks include their tire discount program.
Kumho Tire representative Reginald Davis says if you're ready to work, they're ready for you.
"We do have a need, like other jobs for workers. Again, Kumho Tire's here for production, and so we're looking for good qualified candidates to come support Kumho Tire. Kumho Tire is an excellent place for opportunities, so if you're willing to work and ready to work, come out to Kumho Tires. We have opportunities for you," Davis said.
About 100 people showed up to the job fair.