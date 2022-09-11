A man was walking in the road when he was hit by a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff Office says a man who was walking in the road got hit by a pickup truck and a motorcycle on the 1300-block of Gray Highway before 12 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year old man from Milledgeville drove the pickup truck that hit the man first.

Then, the 27-year-old man from Gray hit the man a second time with his motorcycle.

The man who drove the motorcycle was taken to Atrium Health and is in stable condition at this time.

The Bibb County Sheriff Office says the victim's family has been contacted.

They say the traffic collision is still under investigation.