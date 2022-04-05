Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery of Mid South bank

No one was hurt.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery that happened at the Mid South Community Federal Credit Union located at 2306 Lasseter Place Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10:30 a.m., a person with gun came into the bank and demanded money from the cash registers. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.

No one was hurt.

The Bibb County School District Campus Police and nearby schools were notified and began safety protocols during the incident.

This case is still under investigation.